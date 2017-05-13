Mukesh V. Thakwani, the founder of Delhi Public School (DPS) International Ghana, Tema, has been rewarded by the high-status international Socrates Committee of the Europe Business Assembly.

He gained the “Best Educator’ for the year 2016 in a ceremony held at Oxford University in the United Kingdom (UK) for his hard work and accomplishments.

The award is for his contribution towards education.

Winning this international fame beside other regional and national recognition, demonstrates the high standard and quality of education being offered by DPS International, Ghana.

The counsel of the International Socrates Committee representing leaders within the business, education and science international communities, worked to establish EBA Awards; a well respected international accolade.

They, along with other selected leaders in business, carefully assess the nominees for International EBA Awards and determine the winners. A team of recruited professionals from companies worldwide then complete the preliminary judging.

Their main objectives are to promote leadership and strengthen international economic, scientific and cultural relations while promoting European integration.

Politicians, other public figures, businessmen, scientists and artistes, are presented with EBA International Awards for their achievements and contributions to today’s society.

It has in the last sixteen years recognized leaders in business, science, education, culture and art, economics and business, pharmacy and medicine from over twenty countries.

The Socrates Nomination Committee nominates individuals and organizations based on a recommendation from local respondents and players of the local industry.

In the case of the DPS International Ghana and it boss, the Socrates Nomination Committee received recommendations from players in the downstream education sector.

Mr. Thakwani was nominated for his outstanding investment in the education sector of Ghana.

The Director of DPS International Ghana, who was in the UK to receive the award, observed the challenges confronting the education sector, explaining that educators need to take more innovative approach to impart knowledge and prepare students to become responsible adults.

“As an educator, using modern method of imparting knowledge into our pupils and students, we think contributing to Ghana’s education is an investment which would impart and spur on the society in which we operate as well as the country to greater heights.”

According to him, aside the school’s commitment to academic excellence, the school also makes concerted efforts to unearth and develop talents of the children through extra curriculum activities like creative writing, sports, public speaking, art and craft, drama, martial arts, dancing among others.

He dedicated the award to the numerous parents, teachers, children and the entire administration of DPS International, Ghana, saying “without their contribution, we would not reach this far.”

The school was founded by the renowned industrialist and philanthropist, Mr. Mukesh Thakwani in September 2010, under the aegis of Delhi Public School, a chain of schools sited across the globe and known for its holistic education.

DPS international, Ghana, has numerous awards in it archives; the same as the founder who has won several awards for championing education.

The school aims to inculcate the rich ethos of life such as integrity, honesty, trust, tolerance, compassion and camaraderie.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana