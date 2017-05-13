The Advertisers Association of Ghana (AAG) has disclosed to Citi Business News it will impress on its member to provide support to the victim of a collapsed billboard.

Patrick Reynolds Yeboah has since been paralysed in both legs after a billboard collapsed on him in April 2016.

He is currently seeking that the Human Rights Court awards him 4.5 million cedis for aggravated damages due to the accident.

The Executive Director of the Advertisers Association of Ghana, Francis Dadzie tells Citi Business News the outfit will work to improve the welfare of the victim.

“At the material time, the company wasn’t a member but it has since joined our association…But from a moral and social responsibility point of view, we will try to speak to him to see how he could do that,” he explained.

Mr. Dadzie however indicated of some possible constraints in compelling the company to provide insurance cover to the victim.

His reasons are that at the time of the incident, the company in question wasn’t a registered member of the advertisers association.

“If you are a member, we would definitely compel you to obtain an insurance cover to take care of such issues. But now that the owner wasn’t a member of our association at the time of the incident, I do not know how we could compel him to correct the wrongs that he may have committed when he was not a member,” the Executive Director further asserted.

Billboard collapses on Patrick

Patrick Reynolds Yeboah, was, until the accident, a student and surveillance operator at a casino in Tema.

He was hit by a billboard belonging to M Dex Company Limited, an outdoor advertising company.

Yeboah was a second-year student of the Zenith University College when the incident occurred on April 28, 2016.

Complications

He has, as a result, been rendered completely paralysed and unable to continue his education, fend for his parents, control urine and bowel movements, among other health complications.

Victim sues company

Patrick has since sued an advertising company and two others for negligence which has rendered him paralysed in both legs.

Attached to the suit as defendants are the Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA), the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) and the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC).

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana