The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly is set to undertake its major decongestion exercise within the Tamale Business City effective Monday, May 15, 2017.

The Assembly’s Head of Communications, Issah Musah, at a news conference earlier in the week, served notice of the upcoming decongestion exercise, which is geared towards ridding designated Tamale streets of vendors and hawkers.

The Tamale Mayor, Iddrisu Musah Superior, and Issah Musah, have since been serving reminders on some Tamale-based radio stations.

Ahead of the much-publicized exercise, the Tamale Metropolitan Security Task Force today (Friday), combed the identified locations and implored the hawkers and vendors to relocate.

Issah Musah in a Citi News interview lamented the disorderliness of the Tamale Business City, hence the planned exercise.

“The city of Tamale is perhaps one of the cities in Ghana that has bicycle lanes clearly different from the main roads and pedestrian walkways and so this makes Tamale a very unique city.”

“If you go into the central business district as we speak, you will realize that these bicycle lanes and pedestrian walkways, and most cases the shoulders of the main roads have been virtually taken over by hawkers and other petty traders using pushed trucks.”

“It is for this reason the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly announced three months ago that it will embark on an exercise to rid these bicycle lanes and pedestrian walkways, and indeed the shoulders of the main roads of these petty traders and hawkers.”

Issah Musah gave the assurance that the exercise will be sustained at all cost saying, “Let me assure all that this time around, the exercise will be conducted differently in the sense that we are going to set up pockets of police posts around the central business district.”

“Wherever we evict these petty traders and hawkers, we are going to leave behind some policemen together with members of our task-force and they will stay put there till such time that we will have order in the Tamale metropolis,” he revealed.

Chiefs, religious and opinion leaders in the Tamale Metropolis have declared their support for the planned exercise.

The Mayor of Tamale, Iddrisu Musah Superior’s major priority is to transform the Tamale Metropolis into the hub of the Sahel.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana