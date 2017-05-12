The move was announced by Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah who further explained that unlike in previous competitions where ambiguity over bonuses caused fiction,all involved had accepted this new directive to have their money reduced.

This now means that each player will receive an amount of 1000 USD per win at the competition.

Ghana have been paired in Group A with host nation Gabon and will begin their campaign with a stern test against Cameroon.

The Black Starlets will be hoping to end their drought in the competition which dates back to 1999 when a lone goal from Laryea Kingston propelled the team to victory over rivals Nigeria.

The tournament commences on May 14 and rounds up on May 28, with the top four teams sealing their qualification for the U-17 World Cup in India.

–

By:Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana