The Pusiga District Assembly has endorsed the President’s District Chief Executive (DCE nominee, Zubeiru Abdulai.

All the 20 assembly members voted Yes, in his favor, representing 100 percent.

The endorsement was supervised by the District Electoral Commission and witnessed by the Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari Ayine, and his deputy, Member of Parliament Laadi Ayamba, NPP Regional Chairman Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala and other dignitaries.

At the function on Monday, Mr. Bukari commended the assembly members for their massive endorsement of the nominee, and urged them to support him to ensure that all good policies of the government are implemented to bring development to the people.

He also advised the incoming DCE to operate an open-door policy so that the people would be able to contribute their quota towards the development of the area.

Mr. Bukari, swore in Mr. Zubeiru Abdulai as the District Chief Executive, and cautioned all incoming Municipal and District Chief Executives to avoid any acts of bribery and corruption so that they would be able to protect the public purse and prosecute the agenda of the government without any wastage.

He called on the assembly members to work as a team to ensure that they contribute their quota towards the effective and efficient management of the assembly’s resources.

Rockson Bukari reminded the confirmed DCE to avoid greediness and any other acts that would bring the offices they hold into disrepute, as well as create any form of conflict with the people they had been assigned to lead.

Until his appointment, Zubeiru Abdulai was the constituency secretary, and a professional teacher at Zebilla Senior High Technical Institute.

Zubeiru after his confirmation, expressed his appreciation to members of the assembly for reposing confidence in him, to propel the development of the district.

“Let us work in synergy to improve the socio-economic development of our people in making Pusiga district a model in the country. I shall work with all assembly members to fight poverty, illiteracy and other vulnerabilities through the NPP’s pro-poor policies such as the One Village One Dam, One District One factory, One constituency One million dollars, free senior high secondary education among others.”

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana