Former Gender Minister, Nana Oye Lithur, has backed the choice of Justice Sophia Akuffo as Ghana’s next Chief Justice.

According to Nana Oye Lithur, Justice Akuffo has the requisite experience and track record to deliver as the head of the country’s judiciary.

The Facebook post from Oye Lithur is below

I remember in 1994/95 when I walked into your office and you told me that President Rawlings had nominated you as a Supreme Court Judge.In a reflective mood,you told me it was a call to serve Ghana. You had done so well as Chairperson of Civil Aviation Authority.The airport saw massive transformation under your leadership.Under your tenure you zoned and developed the Holiday Inn airport area, the airport saw a major expansion and you set up the Aviation Social Centre.

There was an uproar within the Ghana Bar Association about the President’s nomination .I distinctly remember the objection by the late ED Kom.You have proved them wrong.

You were strict,efficient,hardworking,no nonsense and compassionate as head of chambers.One of the few female senior lawyers heading a law firm in those days.You had left Mobil Ghana as their solicitor and set up the law firm Akuffo &Co.You groomed us all in your law firm to become sharp lawyers.Shiela Minkah Premo,Kwame Akuffo and I.We had to be excellent, professional in our approach, punctual to meetings and perfect!.

You excelled at the Supreme Court and African Human Rights Court.Justice Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo.Congratulations.I am proud of you.I am happy for you.More importantly Ghana has one of its finest legal brains as a Chief Justice nominee.May God chart your path so that justice will roll like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream in Ghana

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has finally confirmed the nomination of Sophia Akuffo, in consultation with the Council of State. Her nomination is however subject to parliamentary approval.

President Akufo-Addo stated that, he has known the Chief Justice for forty years, and can vouch for her ability and integrity to serve in that high office.

About Sophia Akuffo

Sophia Akuffo had her Masters in Law (LLM) from the Havard University in the United States. She has been a member of the Governing Committee of the Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute and the Chairperson of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Task Force.

In January 2006, she was elected one of the first judges of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights initially elected for two years, she was subsequently re-elected until 2014 and is at present serving as Vice-President of the Court.

She has written The Application of Information & Communication Technology in the Judicial Process – the Ghanaian Experience, a presentation to the African Judicial Network Ghana (2002). If confirmed by parliament Justice Sophia Akuffo will be the fifth Chief Justice under the fourth republic after; Isaac Kobina Abban who served between 1995 to 2001.

Edward Kwame Wiredu also served between 2001 and 2003 while George Kingley Acquah served from 2003 to 2007 before Georgina Theodora Wood from 2007 to 2017.

Justice Akuffo will also be the 13th Chief Justice in the history of the Republic of Ghana.

–

By: Duke Mensah Opoku /citifmonline.com/Ghana