President Nana Addo nominated Sophia Akuffo as Chief Justice today [Friday] May 12, 2017, to replace outgoing Chief Justice, Georgina Wood.

Delivering his speech at the brief ceremony, the President described the new Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo as a “worthy successor” to Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, who retires from the post on June 8, 2017.

Nana Akufo-Addo said he has known the new Chief Justice for nearly forty years, and trusts in her ability and integrity to deliver.

