Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Victor Smith, has said former President John Mahama remains the best candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the polls in 2020.

He believes the NDC should field no other candidate than the former President, if it is really interested in capturing power from the NPP in 2020.

“If NDC wants to win 2020, there is no better candidate than John Mahama. If we want to just try 2020, then we can afford to put forth a new candidate so if he doesn’t win, he can be advertised for the future. But if we want 2020 , what we need to do is to present him [John Mahama].”

Mr. Smith stated that, although fielding Mr. Mahama will increase the NDC’s chances of winning the 2020 elections, it is equally essential for the party to “correct” the internal bickering to ensure that every requirement needed for victory is met.

“Mahama did so well in delivering the deliverables in terms of development of our country. However in terms of our own party, there was the bickering, there was the anger in our party which cost us. If we want to win elections we should put John, but correct the mistakes. If we [the NDC] want to be the ones in the driving seat in 2020, our best bet is the one we put out there already. He [Mahama] did so well but there were some hiccups and that probably led to us losing the elections.”

Victor Smith is not the only one who has openly declared his support for Mr. Mahama, although the former President has not stated his intention to re-run.

The NDC Member of Parliament for North Tongu , Samuel Okudzeto, and the National Organiser for the NDC, Kofi Adams among others, believe that Mr. Mahama is their best bet for 2020.

While calls for the former President have intensified, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency executives of the Nadowli/Kaleo Constituency in the Upper West Region, are backing calls for their Member of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to join the race to become the next flagbearer for the 2020 polls.

This calls came as posters with Mr. Bagbin, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, announcing his readiness to contest for the flagbearer slot of the NDC made rounds on social media.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana