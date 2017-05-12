The founder and leader of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, who turned 60 today [Friday] May 12, 2017, says he wants to reach out to more young people to impart them with the knowledge and skill that he has acquired as a minister of the gospel.

For the man who is described as the father of the charismatic movement in Ghana, he believes there is more he can offer now, considering his vast experience from four decades of ministry.

“I want to do what I do the best. Touching lives, impacting lives, transforming lives, helping people discover their reason for being, why they came into this world and empower them and help them to fulfill it.”

“One of the things that I feel so strong about is to go back to the schools to help the potential leaders of tomorrow and impact their lives because I see that people I helped the past 40 years are those who are impacting their generation today. I believe I have more to offer than ever before because when I began I was very young, and I wasn’t mature. I made a lot of mistakes and I have learnt from my mistakes,” he told Citi News’ Bernard Avle on Citi Scape.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams’ story as a baby born under very interesting through many difficulties to become a prominent spiritual leader, has inspired many in and outside the country who still draw inspiration from his ministry.

He was born in May 1957, to Florence Bruce, despite the fact that doctors said her pregnancy was a risk to her health and, therefore, conducted a medical procedure to terminate the pregnancy.

He ‘miraculously’ survived the termination process and was born on the 12th of May 1957.

He survived many tough challenges from infancy and struggled on his own to survive. After several encounters with death, Nicholas Duncan-Williams gave his life to Jesus Christ and made a vow that he would spread the gospel throughout the nations and serve God for the rest of his life.

Admitting that he made a number of mistakes and handled certain things immaturely when he started his Church, Duncan-Williams said, now “I’ve learned a lot of lessons and I have gained a lot of keys that I can give to potential leaders of tomorrow to avoid some of the mistakes I made, and that they don’t have to go through what I went through to have what I have.”

Asked whether he wanted to return to his days of going on outreaches, he responded in the affirmative, saying, “Yes, I’ve started. I’m back in the schools and going back to the outreach days. I’ve trained a lot of pastors and bishops who can run everything without me. I’ve done it in a way that they don’t really need me to be here to get things to work… That is the way I want to run things, be around but let others be more relevant than me, and stay in the background, impact and raise up future generations.”

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana