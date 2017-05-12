A heavy rainstorm accompanied by loud thunder and lightning hit Bolgatanga and its environs in the early hours of Thursday, destroying public and private properties.

The storm, which started at about 03:00 hrs, ripped off a number of roofs, pulled down heavy billboards, containers and kiosks, leaving many without shelter.

The heavy rains also flooded the business centre around the Old and New Markets, Sabon Zongo, Kotokoli lane, Sawaba and the Pobaga suburbs.

There were no reports of injuries reported as of the time of filing this story.

Mr. Timothy Anaab, the Bolgatanga Municipal Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), told the Ghana News Agency that he has directed his Zonal Coordinators to compile reports on the extent of damage caused by the storm.

He said the few reports received suggests that the costs of the disaster would run into several thousands of Cedis.

Source: GNA