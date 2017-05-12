Sophia Akuffo has officially been named by President Akufo-Addo as the next Chief Justice of Ghana, to replace Chief Justice Georgina Wood who retires in June 2017.

There are some interesting facts about her you would like to know and they are listed below:

Justice Sophia Akuffo was born on 20th December 1949 [Aged 67 years]

Sophia Akuffo had her Masters in Law (LLM) from the Harvard University in the United States

She is the second senior most Justice on the Supreme Court bench after Justice William Atuguba

She trained as a lawyer in Nana Akufo-Addo’s chambers

She has been a member of the Governing Committee of the Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute, and the Chairperson of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Task-Force.

In January 2006, she was elected one of the first judges of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights initially elected for two years; and was subsequently re-elected until 2014, and is at present serving as Vice-President of the Court.

She has written The Application of Information & Communication Technology in the Judicial Process – the Ghanaian Experience, a presentation to the African Judicial Network Ghana (2002)

She presided over the infamous Montie three case in 2016

Sophia A.B. Akuffo has been a Judge of the Supreme Court of Ghana for the past two decades

If confirmed by parliament, Justice Sophia Akuffo will be the fifth Chief Justice under the fourth republic

She will also be the 13 th Chief Justice in the history of the Republic of Ghana.

She was appointed to the Supreme Court by Jerry John Rawlings on 30th November 1995

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana