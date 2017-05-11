Two people were reportedly killed on Thursday afternoon during an exchange of gunfire at Taifa Burkina in Accra.
According to an eyewitness, one of the victims was shot dead while the other was lynched by a mob.
Fifteen suspects, according to the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Osabarima Oware Pinkro III, have been arrested to assist with investigations.The police commander told Accra based radio station, Class FM that the police cannot tell what triggered the incident as investigations have just been started.
However, according to an eyewitness who spoke to the radio station, a mob was seen chasing a man, who was holding a pump action gun.
The one who held the gun was said to have entered a house but turned his gun on the first guy who closed in on him and killed him instantly.
The mob, realising what had happened turned on the one who held the gun and lynched him.
The bodies of the two have since been picked by the police and deposited at the morgue.
