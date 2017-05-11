President Nana Akufo-Addo has extended his compliments to Ghana’s Supreme Court Judge, Justice Anin Yeboah, who has been elected the Chairman of FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee.

President Akufo-Addo in a tweet said, “Congratulations to Supreme Court Judge, Justice Anin Yeboah, on being elected chairman of FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee. Well deserved!!”

Justice Yeboah was confirmed as the Chairman on Thursday at the FIFA Congress in Bahrain after polling 98 percent of the votes.

In May last 2016, he was elected member of the adjudicatory chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee and has served on various judicial bodies in the Ghana Football Association including the Disciplinary Committee and Appeals Committee.

He also served on the Appeals Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Ahead of this appointment, there was speculation that Justice Yeboah could have been nominated by President Akufo-Addo to replace the retiring Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood.

Speculation had Justice Yeboah as a front-runner for the Chief Justice slot alongside Justice Sophia Akuffo and Justice Jones Dotse.

Justice Anin Yeboah has more than 25 years’ experience at the Ghana Bar beginning from 1978 when he was first called. In 2002, justice Yeboah was appointed to the bench after recommendations by the Ghana Bar Association.

He served as a High Court Judge till his promotion to the Court of Appeal, and subsequently to the Supreme Court in 2008.

