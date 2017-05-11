Supreme Court Judge, Justice Anin Yeboah has been elected chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

Justice Yeboah was confirmed on Thursday at the FIFA Congress in Bahrain after polling 98 percent of the votes.

In May last year, he was elected member of the adjudicatory chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee.

Justine Anin Yeboah has served on various judicial bodies in the Ghana Football Association including the Disciplinary Committee and Appeals Committee.

He also served on the Appeals Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

By: Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana