The Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu has admitted guilt in making baseless allegation that the Upper Easter Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari and Gender Minister, Otiko Afisa Djaba were involved in the murder of former NPP Upper East Regional Chairman, Adams Mahama.

According to him, he made the allegations out of “extreme anger and provocation”.

Bugri Naabu in an apology letter to the party and Ghanaians said, he apologized for the “unfortunate exchange of words between my good self and Otiko Djaba. I repeat unreservedly that, such conduct would never be repeated. It is my sincere prayer that, I would never repeat such a conduct again.”

“I do not have any proof or evidence to support those allegations… I very much regret the embarrassment and inconvenience caused to the leadership of the party and the country as a whole,” he said in the letter.

There has recently been a war of words between Bugri Naabu andOtiko Afisa Djaba.

After claims by Madam Otiko to the effect that Bugri Naabu was receiving gifts from persons with the promise of securing appointments in public office for them, the latter, alleged that Madam Otiko and Rockson Bukari were “deeply involved” in the murder of the former NPP Upper East Regional Chairman, Adams Mahama.

The NPP which has described as disappointing the fracas between the two and convened an emergency council meeting that caused the two to apologize to each other and members of the party.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bugri Naabu has in a separate letter to the Regional minister, Rockson Bukari said the allegations he made against him were “a slip of tongue” as he had no ill-intent towards him.

Mr. Bukari was quick to deny any involvement in the death of the late Chairman when Mr. Naabu made them earlier this week, and gave Bugri Naabu 48-hours to retract the allegations or face a lawsuit.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana