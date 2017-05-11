Abubakar Ahmed, known in Ghanaian showbiz circles as Blakk Rasta, has disclosed to Citi Showbiz that he will soon be paying more attention to writing.

Blakk Rasta told Citi Showbiz that as apart being a musician and broadcaster, he also writes plays and books.

“I have written a book. I am going to be writing more. I have written a number of stage plays and screenplays and I’m gonna go deeper into that,” he said.

In his quest to broaden his horizon, the Land Economy graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology revealed that he was furthering his education.

“I am also doing two PhD’s by the grace of the highest. At the end of the day we should be able to come out with something positive and strong,” he noted.

The reggae musician who recently released his second album said he was targeting Grammy Awards with his latest 13-track ‘Kuchoko Revolution.’

“I’m looking forward to the Grammys because I’m signed on to VP Records which is the biggest record label in the world. It is based in America. I was the first African to be signed on to the label. They approached my management and said they want to push it for album of the year and world music categories at the Grammys,” Blakk noted.

He admonished all Ghanaian musicians to make their songs more African because that was what could market them better to the world.

Contrary to assertions by some music fans that his absence from radio has affected his music career negatively, Blakk intimated that his music career has even grown bigger now than before.

“I’m not too sure of it has because when I was on the radio I was able to promote my songs on my show. But since I left radio my music is not played because that programme is no more. But it has given me the opportunity to go elsewhere and make myself relevant to other people in other countries. Being on radio will not permit me to make this extensive tour,” he said.

“In Ghana, yes, some of my fans are missing out on the action but in some other parts of the world I am being able to make myself relevant there,” Blakk added.

Blakk Rasta who until 2016 was a radio presenter at Hitz FM, has served music patrons with songs including ‘Serwaa Akoto,’ ‘Naked Wire,’ ‘Born Dread,’ ‘Chufumta’ and ‘Rasta Shrine.’

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana