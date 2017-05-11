The President’s District Chief Executive nominees for Gushiegu and Bunkprugu/Yunyoo districts in the Northern Region, have been out-rightly rejected by the assembly members in their respective areas.

Both Yakubu Abdulai for Gushiegu and J.K Alhassan for Bunkprugu today [Thursday], failed to secure 50% of the total votes cast.

In the case of the failed Gushiegu DCE nominee, Yakubu Abdulai polled nine out of 32 votes cast.

His counterpart in Bunkprugu/Yunyoo, J.K Alhassan, secured 17 out of 32 votes cast, which fell short of the requirement to warrant a second round voting.

The President would have to replace the two failed nominees to serve the people’s interest. The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed described their rejection as unfortunate.

He however commended residents of the two districts for using the confirmation processes to reject the nominees. Salifu Saeed called for peaceful co-existence to attract investors and development partners to the areas.

So far, the majority of the remaining 25 MMDCE nominees including those for Sagnarigu, Yendi, Zabzugu, Tatale-Sanguli, Ygaba-Kubori, Nanumba north and Nanumba south have been confirmed.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana