The acting Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has been appointed to serve as Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Dr. K.K. Sarpong was also appointed Managing Director of the GNPC, while Mr. Kwabena Kwakye , Prof. J. S Nabilla, Mr. Yaw Kyei, Nana Adjoa Hackman and Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, were appointed members to serve on the GNPC Board.

A letter signed by the Chief Of Staff, Madam Akosua Osei Opare, and addressed to the Minister of Energy, which made the announcement, also asked the Minister of Energy , Boakye Agyarko, to make the necessary steps to swear in the board members.

About Freddie Blay

Frederick Armah Blay, popularly called Freddie Blay, is a Ghanaian lawyer and a politician.

He was a Member of Parliament for Ellembele for years, and served as the First Deputy Speaker in the Fourth Parliament of Ghana.

He lost his seat in the general elections held on 7 December 2008 to Armah Kofi Buah of the NDC.

He was a member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), but resigned to join the New Patriotic Party[1] after being criticized by some CPP stalwarts for not campaigning for the CPP flagbearer Paa Kwesi Nduom, instead endorsing the NPP’s presidential candidate then, Nana Akufo-Addo.

About Dr. K.K Sarpong

Dr. K.K Sarpong over the past decades, has served the nation in different capacities, and has earned several accolades for his diligence and the result-oriented approach to his work.

He served as Deputy Managing Director (Finance and Administration) at Produce Ghana buying limited from 1990 to 1994, and later moved to the position of Deputy Chief Executive (Finance and Administration) at COCOBOD from 1994 to 1998.

In addition, Dr. K.K Sarpong has worked with the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Ghana Food Distribution Corporation, Kumasi Asante Kotoko as well as various advisory boards.

He is a Chartered Accountant and also holds a PhD in Industrial and Business Studies from the University of Warwick, as well as an M.Acc in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Glasgow.

He also holds an MBA in Accounting and B.Sc (Administration) Accounting Option from University of Ghana, Legon. He replaces Mr. Alex Mould in that capacity.

By: Marian Ansah /additional files from wikipedia/citifmonline.com/Ghana

