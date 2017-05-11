A 15 year old boy has been killed at Alavanyo in the Volta Region.

The deceased, a native of Alavanyo Deme, was gunned down by some unidentified men who invaded the community about an hour ago.

It is unclear if today’s shooting is linked to recent clashes between the Alavanyo and Nkonya faction which left three people dead.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, the assembly member for Alavanyo, Wisdom Amlado said: “A boy of about ten years has been shot in Alavanyo . He was shot dead a couple of minutes ago.”

He added that the military has already moved to the scene to ensure order.

In April, three people from Nkonya were killed by some assailants which resulted in the suspension of the Paramount Chiefs and Queen Mothers both traditional areas indefinitely by the Volta Regional House of Chiefs for their failure to maintain peace between the two traditional areas.

By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana