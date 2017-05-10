Members of the Yendi Municipal Assembly in the Northern Region on Tuesday confirmed Alhaji Ahmed Abubakari Yussif as the Municipal Chief Executive.

He polled 31 out of 43 votes cast, and was subsequently inducted into office by the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed.

The assembly members in a second round voting elected Ibrahim Zolge as the Presiding Member. Alhaji Ahmed Abubakari Yussif thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for the honour.

He promised to team up with the assembly members to develop the municipality.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, reaffirmed President Akufo Addo’s pledge to engage all the failed MMDCE aspirants in the region.

“It was the wish of the President to appoint all applicants because their CVs showed that they were qualified,but since the position can only be occupied by one person at a time, the President has promised to find you high positions.”

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana