The Western Regional Minister, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, has suspended the confirmation of the MMDCE nominees ongoing in the region, following the gas explosion in Takoradi that left over a hundred persons injured on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

The Western Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Charles Onuawonto Cromwell Bissue, made this known in an interview with Citi News.

“It will not be fair for the regional minister and the party to continue with the confirmation when over one hundred people have been affected by a gas explosion. As we speak, the regional minister Dr. Afriyie who finished supervising three confirmation exercises in the northern part of the region is on his way to Takoradi. He is scheduled to visit the various hospitals housing the victims Mr. Bissue told

Mr. Bissue however noted that, “the confirmation exercise for Juaboso will come off as scheduled on Wednesday, because Juaboso is the first on the confirmation exercise timetable for Wednesday, and it will go on as planned.

“The Minister has already directed someone to supervise the exercise on his behalf. The rest are on hold” he added.

He appealed to assembly members in the affected districts to bear with the party as it will not be politically correct to continue with the exercise when such misfortune has befallen the region.

“The regional minister is the political head of the region, he represents the President here, therefore he cannot do politics when his people are grieving”.

Nine districts were to have their confirmation on Wednesday. They are Juaboso, Sefwi Wiawso, Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai, Amenfi East, Amenfi Central and Amenfi West. The rest are Prestea Huni Valley, Tarkwa Nsuaem and Ahanta West.

–

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana