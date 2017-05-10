A 23-year-old mechanic who is accused of defiling his brother’s seven-year-old daughter has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Rahim Salifu charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Marian Affoh admitted Salifu to bail in the sum of GHs 30,000 cedis with two sureties to reappear on May 22.

Prosecuting Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is also a mechanic and biological father of the victim.

The victim, prosecution said is a Kindergarten two pupil who lives with her parents at Weija, Accra.

The prosecution said the accused person was the junior brother of the complainant.

Detective Inspector Atimbire said on April 22, this year, at about 4: 15am the accused person was spotted at the complainant’s house and he was invited.

According to prosecution, when Salifu was questioned by the complainant he told him that he had come to look for a place to sleep.

Based on that the complainant asked Salifu to go and sleep in the victim and her siblings’ room whiles he drop his wife at the Lorry station.

Accused obliged but when the complainant returned, he noticed that Salifu was nowhere to be found.

On April 28, this year, the complainant wife detected changes in the way the victim walked and when she was quizzed she mentioned the name of Salifu as the one who had sex with her when he spent the night with them.

The complainant reported matter to the Police and the victim was issued with a Police Medical Report to seek medical attention.

When the victim returned, it was confirmed that she had been defiled. Salifu was arrested and in his cautioned statement admitted defiling the victim.

Source: GNA