LTE provider of the Year, Busy Ghana’s relaunch last month has seen it announce a range of innovative products for both existing and new customers.

One of these is the “3 paddies” product geared towards acquiring new customers to the network.

The product rewards existing customers with 2GB monthly data when they invite 3 friends to join the network.

Linda Narh, Head of Marketing at Busy explained that when existing Busy customers recommend three friends to join the Busy network, they unlock a special bundle for a whole year which involves 2GB/month of ultrafast data, for only GHc20 in addition to getting a free 500MB of data for every friend that joins Busy.

Busy has over the past two months launched a range of youth-oriented products culminating in the relaunch of the Busy brand last month.

With the launch of JUMP in March, Busy reiterated its focus to drive the education agenda across its African markets, in line with its strategy to empower the youth through its three-pronged approach, which consists of a graduate development program, a student brand ambassador program, and the online educational platform called JUMP.

In April Busy relaunched its new brand with a focus on digital-first and with the introduction of mobile digital platforms such as MyBusy Mobile App, an interactive platform that allows customers to track their data usage, top up data, bundle data and control their data usage.

There is also the Web self-care app which allows customers to interact with busy on their laptops or desktop. The company said the new focus on youth and young professionals stems from Busy’s commitment to ensure that its advanced technology is maximised to contribute extensively in meeting their aspirations.

“With these advanced platforms, we want our customers and their friends and those with whom they do business with to jump onto Busy and experience what the output of advanced technology can do”, Linda Narh said added.

The 3 Paddies offer is 2GB data at a price of GHs20 valid for 30 days and available for 12 months. To claim this offer, customers must register & recommend at least 3 friends, by logging on to 3paddies.busy.com to provide their names and contact numbers.

Existing customers must simply register and recommend at least 3 friends to access the offer. Prospective customers must purchase a Busy SIM, register and recommend at least 3 friends to access the offer. Customers with inactive

Busy SIMs should simply reactivate their SIMs, register and recommend at least 3 friends to access the offer.

When a recommended friend joins Busy (purchases and activates a SIM card within the period the offer is available), they receive 500MB of free data with 7days validity and there is no limit to the number of friends one can recommend.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana