The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, has been courting the support of African Heads of missions in the fight against illegal mining.

According to him, the menace defies boundaries hence the need for a concerted continental effort to combat it.

Speaking at an interactive session with African diplomatic missions in Accra on the effects of illegal small-scale mining, Mr. Amewu tasked heads of the Missions whose nationals are involved in the activity to call their nationals to order.

He reminded that effects of illegal mining were more far-reaching than on just the national front with the environmental degradation stretching to the Ivory Coast.

“The fact that we are being confronted with these problems means next door Ivory Coast may also start facing the same problems. Some of the water that enters into Ivory Coast is already polluted and so together as neighbours, we need to come together and resolve this difficulty,” the Minister noted.

The Akufo-Addo government has long stressed that it is not against mining, but against illegal mining.

Mr. Amewu reiterated government’s position, noting that Ghana was open to foreigners engaging in mining activities, but urged the missions to “begin to educate your citizens who want to come to Ghana to undertake mining activities to know that it is important for them to do it in accordance with the law.”

“We want high levels of education from you. We want your collaboration. We want the news to go out there that the destruction of Ghana cannot continue. We want the news to go out there that if we are able to achieve success, this success will be achieved during your era.”

By: Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana