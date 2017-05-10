The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has said it will rigorously enforce its by-laws to sanitize the Accra Metropolis.

The Assembly has also announced its major plan to beautify the capital through some projects to be rolled out soon.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra, Adjei Sowah, at a press conference said the measures will ensure that the city becomes the cleanest city in Africa.

“We shall soon publish the Accra City beautification plan which will lay out our plans for promoting stunning architectural designs, urban landscaping, beautification of open spaces and tree planting actions among others.”

“We must enforce our by-laws. Our existing by-laws will be stringently enforced. We have therefore initiated a holistic review of the by-laws. Penal consequences for breaching the laws of the city will be hashed. Offenders will no longer be handled with kid gloves,” he said.

The Assembly has come under intense pressure over its seeming loss of control in managing the city space which is evident in the quantum of filth and level indiscipline by motorists within the metropolis.

Citi News has in the last few weeks exposed the sickening situation of sanitation and waste management within the metropolis.

Open dumping of waste along major streets appears common in most parts of the metropolis with very little being done to check the menace.

But the Mr. Sowah believes that things will change for the better.

This comes after President Akufo-Addo promised to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa by the end of his tenure.

“The commitment I want to make, and for all of us to make, is that by the end of my term in office, Accra will be the cleanest city on the entire African continent. That is the commitment I am making,” he said at a durbar organised by the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area at Jamestown.

The AMA boss has said he is determined to ensure that the measures put in place deliver the results that will ensure the fulfillment of the President’s promise.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana