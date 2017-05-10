President Akufo-Addo has urged newly-elected French president, Emmanuel Macron to strengthen his country’s relationship with Ghana and the entire African continent as his predecessors have done.

In a message to the 39-year-old former economy minister, Akufo-Addo commended the French leader for “ decisive victory ” in the presidential election run-off, held over the weekend.

“I applaud the determination of M. Macron in his acceptance speech, to “fight the divisions that undermine France”, and effect the change the French people voted for,” Akufo-Addo said.

“I also congratulate outgoing French President, M. François Hollande, for his dedicated service to the French people. His efforts in helping to deepen the relations between France and Ghana, and the rest of Africa, are deeply appreciated and will not be forgotten.”

Macon, a pro-EU centrist won the French presidency over the far-right Marine Le Pen.

Macron ran as a “neither left nor right” independent promised to shake up the French political system.

He polled 65.1% of the total votes cast against Le Pen’s 34.9%.

Macron, who has never held elected office and was unknown until three years ago, is France’s youngest president.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana