Over 100 persons were left with varying injuries after a gas explosion on the Sekondi-Takoradi road in the Western Region.

According to eyewitnesses and officials from the Ghana National Fire Service who spoke to Obrempong, the explosion occurred “at about 7: 10 this [Tuesday] morning, when a gas tanker was discharging gas close to the Total fuel station on the main Takoradi Highway.”

The footage below features the moments before the explosion.

–

By: Melvin Clottey/citifmonline.com/Ghana