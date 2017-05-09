The government has closed down the Ghana School of Surveying and Mapping (GSSM) following the recent clashes over land at the school.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Amewu also ordered the reassignment of the school’s staff.

Thus, “students are directed to vacate the school premises and the hostel facilities with immediate effect,” Mr. Amewu said.

Tensions at the school escalated when students clashed with land guards on the school’s premises in protest of the sale of their school land by the Lands Commission on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

“I direct the management of the Lands Commission to ensure that the staff at the school should be re-assigned other duties that would effectively support the agenda to reduce the turnaround time in land title registration in the country.”

Following the developments, Mr. Amewu served further notice during the press conference that “since the project site has been handed over to the contractors, unauthorised persons are not to be permitted on the premises and the contractors to take full responsibility of the site.

He also advised contractors to “remove all unauthorised structures on the project site.”

By: Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana