The National Council of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), will hold a crucial meeting tomorrow [Wednesday], over the row between two of the party’s party bigwigs, Otiko Afisa Djaba and Bugri Naabu.

The two have been bickering in the past few days, exchanging abusive words on various media platforms in what many have described as a serious blot on the government’s image.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba in a media engagement last week, accused the NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu, of receiving goats and cows from individuals with the promise of securing appointments in public office for them.

Mr. Naabu in a subsequent media interview caused a stir when he reportedly suggested that Otiko Djaba was involved in the murder of the former NPP Upper East Regional Chairman, Adams Mahama.

A Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen, told Citi News the development was ‘unfortunate’.

He said, “it has been decided that the party will be meeting tomorrow [Wednesday] to discuss that particular issue because it is very much important and particular to us. Tomorrow at 7:00 pm we are meeting.”

He said tentatively, the Council has not invited the two individuals at the centre of the issue to the meeting.

The National Council is the second highest decision-making body in the party after Congress.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citfmonline.com/Ghana