The newly confirmed District Chief Executive for Nanumba North District of the Northern Region, Abdulai Yaqoub, has officially started work following his endorsement.

He was endorsed by all the assembly members on May 4, and subsequently sworn into office by the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed.

Speaking to Citi News on his first day in office, Mr. Yaqoub said he was poised to finding a lasting solution to the longstanding Bimbilla chieftaincy problem, saying it is his topmost priority as he seeks to engage in dialogue with the feuding factions.

He acknowledged the level of cooperation he is enjoying from all sides in the district, and hopes he can ride on that to find a lasting solution to the crisis.

” … We have a lot of security challenges and I have come so that quickly, I will be briefed on the security situation so that we put our heads together and see how best to harness the relative peace we are currently enjoying.”

Bimbilla has over the years seen chieftaincy-related conflicts that have claimed lives and destroyed properties, and created a negative image for the district.

The new DCE expressed hope that he could build a positive image for the area, and therefore called on all to support him in that direction.

He also expressed his gratitude to the assembly members for the massive endorsement, and the people of Nanung for the love and support exhibited towards him.

By: Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira/citifmonline.com/Ghana