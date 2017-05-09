Former First Lady of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, has commended highlife musician Ofori Amponsah for his good songs and artistry.

The former first lady who has been an ardent fan of the highlife musician invited him to her office yesterday in Accra and had interaction with him on a wide range of issues.

Mrs. Rawlings for the first time applauded Ofori Amponsah for recording good songs that have stood the test of time.

She encouraged Ofori Amponsah to work harder at his music career after he got back from his foray into preaching the gospel. The former first lady who graced the just ended April Easter Comedy show, also said she was impressed by Ofori Amponsah’s performance at the show.

“I enjoyed your performance very well. Keep it up.” She also disclosed her fondness for songs of Daddy Lumba, Amakye Dede and Ofori Amponsah adding that she listened to them when she was stressed.

The former First Lady, however, advised Ofori Amponsah, not to follow the style of music in vogue which enjoy massive airplay but rather stick to his style.

“Continue with the good works. You’re one of the best highlife musicians we have in Ghana,” she said.

The ‘Alewa’ hit maker gave Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, copies of his award-winning selling albums.

Ofori Amponsah shot into the limelight in 2000 when he was featured on Daddy Lumba’s ‘Wo Ho Kyere.’ He followed up with his maiden album ‘Asew’ in 2001. He later released the albums ‘Meprawo’ and ‘Rakia’ in 2002 and 2004 respectively.

He followed with other great albums that won him spurs but drifted to gospel music when he claimed God had sent him to preach the gospel in 2012.

He returned to secular music in 2015 with Alewa which made quite a good showing on the music market. At present, his ’17’ track is gaining currency among highlife patrons.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana