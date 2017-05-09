The Northern Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu will be hurled before court if he fails to render an unqualified apology to the Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari for the defaming him.

Mr. Naabu and two media houses have also been given 48-hours to retract comments they made suggesting the minister had fore-knowledge of the death of the late Upper East Regional Chairman of the NPP, Adams Mahama.

Lawyers for the Upper East Regional Minister in a letter described as “false” the accusation by Bugri Naabu that the Minister was involved in a murder of the former party chairman.

“Our client’s demands are for an immediate unconditional unequivocal written retraction and apology for those unprovoked and maliciously defamatory statements.”

“Our client, for the avoidance of doubt, wishes to place on record that your said allegations are completely false and that that also explains why investigations by appropriate state authorities have never remotely linked him or any person(s) associated with him with the dastardly act,” the letter said.

There is uneasy calm in the Northern part of Ghana among officers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over varied issues.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba was recently engaged in a media war with the NPP Northern Regional chairman Bugri Naabu that provoked allegations by the Minister that Bugri Naabu was receiving cattle from individuals with the promise of securing appointments in public office for them.

Mr. Naabu in a subsequent media interview caused a stir when he allegedly suggested that Otiko Djaba and Rockson Bukari were “deeply involved” in the murder of the former NPP Upper East Regional chairman, Adams Mahama.

Adams Mahama suffered an acid attack on May 20, 2015, and died after sustaining extensive acid burns and acute respiratory distress syndrome, according to the autopsy report.

Gregory Afoko, younger brother of suspended NPP Chairman, Paul Afoko, is currently facing trial on the charges of conspiracy to commit a crime to wit murder and murder of the late Adams Mahama.

Mr. Bukari has denied his involvement in death of the late Chairman and his lawyers have indicated they will initial legal processes against Bugri Naabu if he does not clear the the Minister’s name on the matter.

Read the full statement from Rockson Bukari’s lawyers below:

We hold the instructions of MR. ROCKSON BUKARI – UPPER EAST REGIONAL MINISTER, to demand a retraction and apology from you for your defamatory comments on an Accra Radio XYZ 93.1, which comments have been widely circulated including on Class 91.3 fm, www.classfmonline.com as well as www.ghanaweb.com on Monday May 8, 2017.

Our client takes very seriously your false forceful yet direct accusation of felonious conduct on his part of “deep involvement” in connection to the unfortunate murder of the former regional Chairman of the NPP in 2015, and for which named individuals are presently standing trial at the High Court.

The retraction and unconditional apology must contain an undertaking NEVER to repeat said false claims, and same must be given same prominence as the complained publications and republications within forty-eight hours (48) from the 6pm of date first above.

We have firm instructions to, without further notice to you, and upon your failure, neglect or refusal to fully satisfy our client’s demands herein, take out a suit and hold you, the platforms used and those carelessly republishing, liable for your said defamatory comments.

The Editors/Operators of Radio XYZ 93.1, Classfm are by copy of this notice deemed duly requested and served separately to comply separately accordingly.

Be advised accordingly.

Meanwhile, the special aide of Daniel Bugri, S. K Shiraz Mark has denied associating anyone with the murder of the late Adams Mahama.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana