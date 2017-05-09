An Accra Circuit Court on Monday handed a 15-year jail term to a businessman, Kenneth Dzubey, who sexually assaulted his victim and also robbed her of a Tecno H6 mobile phone, and an amount of GHc400.00.

Kenneth pleaded not guilty to the charge, but after trial, the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh found him guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

He is to serve 15 years in prison with hard labour to serve as a deterrent to other young people who want an easy way in life to riches.

Earlier, prosecution Police Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu told the court that Kenneth resides at Madina New Road while the complainant, whose name has been withheld resides at Adenta Animal Research.

Chief Inspector Adu said on January 31, 2016 at about 2300 hours, the complainant a 27 year old businesswoman, boarded a commercial vehicle and alighted at “Konkonsa” Junction.

On her way home, prosecution said, she realized that the convict was tailing her.

He said the complainant sensing danger doubled her steps but in no time Kenneth caught up with her and he asked her where she was going.

Police Chief Inspector Adu said the complainant told him that she was going home, so he offered to escort her home and the complainant obliged.

On her way, prosecution said the convict suddenly pulled a knife and dragged her into a nearby bush and had sexual intercourse with the complainant.

The prosecution said not satisfied with his actions, Kenneth then snatched the complainant’s Tecno H6 mobile phone and cash of GHs400.00.

On February 1, 2016, the complainant reported the matter to the Police at Adenta and she was given a medical form to attend hospital where she was examined.

Prosecution said the convict was later arrested at Madina Zongo Junction with a bag containing a knife, screw driver an iron rod and a touch light.

Source: GNA