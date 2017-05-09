The Group Chief Executive of CDH Financial Holdings Limited, Emmanuel Adu-Sarkodee, has won the prestigious and coveted Group Chief Executive Officer of the Year Award for 2016, at the 7th Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executives Awards (GECEA) held in Accra.

The Awards was organised by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG), with the endorsement of the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Business Development.

The purpose of the Awards was to identify, recognise and award leading entrepreneurs and corporate executives who have demonstrated vision and business excellence in a manner that has contributed significantly to the growth and development of the Ghanaian economy and raised the standard and quality of life in Ghana.

The Group CEO of the Year Award was one of the top three awards among 40 awards presented.

It was a befitting, crowning moment for a business leader whose leadership has turned an ailing financial services company in 2004 into a diversified group of companies.

Speaking to journalists after receiving the award, Mr. Adu-Sarkodee attributed the recognition to the grace of God and the power of vision.

“We have a vision that keeps us focused. It’s a vision that transcends time, economic windstorms and business challenges. It keeps us on the track of success, and God is at the centre of that vision,” Mr. Adu-Sarkodee said.

The CDH boss dedicated the award to the management and staff of the CDH Group.

“I dedicate this award to the industrious, dedicated and efficient team I’m working with across the CDH Group. They have resiliently partnered me to move CDH from an intensive care unit in 2004 to a successful group of companies today,” the business leader added.

He also said “…the journey has been long, and we give all the glory to God for prospering the CDH Group in many ways, but we believe our best days are yet to come.”

In the year under review, the able and prudent leadership of Mr. Adu-Sarkodee led to the winning of a number of awards and recognitions by some of the companies in the CDH Group.

For instance, after leading a successful change management and rebranding of the Accra City Hotel, it won three awards in one year: Best 4-Star Hotel in Greater Accra Region (by Ghana Tourism Board), the Best 4-Star Hotel in Ghana (Ghana Hotels Association) and the Gold Star Award in Customer Service.

Currently, the Hotel is the first and only ISO Certified hotel in Ghana, and one of the few in West Africa.

Under his excellent leadership, Ivory Finance Company (now CDH Savings and Loans Limited) was recapitalised and repositioned as a savings and loans company (a 2nd tier financial institution) in Ghana.

CDH Savings and Loans Limited, in 2016, received an award for contributing to the development of the financial services sector at the 9th Ghana Business and Financial Services Excellence Awards in 2016. The savings and loans company has been a consistent member of the prestigious Ghana Club 100.

Still in 2016, the CDH Balanced Fund – managed by CDH Asset Management Limited, was adjudged the top-performing balanced fund in Ghana by a self-reported data by peers in the mutual fund industry.

Several companies including the Phoenix Life Assurance Limited, CDH Engineering Solutions Limited, CDH Balanced Fund Limited, Global Cinemas and Gilead Medical Centre have been established under the leadership of Mr. Adu-Sarkodee.

Through his efficient and effective leadership, all the subsidiaries and associated companies of CDH Group made profits in 2016.

The CDH Group directly employees close to 800 people.

The CDH Group is a truly diversified group of companies with several subsidiaries and associated businesses: CDH Savings and Loans Limited, CDH Asset Management Limited, CDH Securities Limited, CDH Quarry Limited, CDH Commodities Limited and CDH Engineering Solutions Limited.

Other subsidiaries are Phoenix Health Insurance Limited, Phoenix Life Assurance Limited and Phoenix Insurance Limited. The rest are Accra City Hotel (former Novotel), RBF, Global Cinemas and Gilead Medical Centre.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana