Axis Pension Trust Ltd, a leading pension fund management company headquartered in Accra, has in collaboration with an NGO, Meaningful Life International (MLI), made a cash donation to fund the construction of a borehole at the cost of GH¢23,910.00 for the Okosso community in the West Akim Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The construction was in response to a proposal made by Meaningful Life International (MLI), a non-profit entity , who requested for Axis’ partnership in rendering some social initiatives being undertaken in poor communities around the country by MLI.

The actual drilling of the borehole was done on March 22 this year, where the casting of concrete platform and fixing of the water pump was completed in two weeks, which was then followed up with community education and sensitization to educate the entire residents on the importance of the borehole, and the need to properly maintain it.

The new borehole constructed at Okosso is expected to provide portable water to over 500 people living in the community.

At a short ceremony held at Okosso for the commissioning of the borehole, the Chief Executive Officer of Axis Pension Trust Ltd, Afriyie Oware, said the decision to fund the borehole project is in line with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.

“This project is just in line with what we at Axis stand for, we believe in equity; so it was therefore not a difficult decision for Axis’ CSR Committee to make.”

The CEO added that “Meaningful Life International was already on the ground so Axis did not have to re-invent the wheels, as it were, we are very passionate when it is about caring for people and the less privileged in society. We are therefore committed to partnering more of such NGOs who are doing lots of good works to bring improvements to the lives of people.”

The chairman for the borehole water commissioning, Berimah Twum Ampofo IV, who is the Chief of Okurase Traditional Area, was full of praise.

He said ” I can now sleep and be at peace knowing that my people now have good water to drink and use for other duties all thanks to God for bringing Axis pension Trust and Meaningful life international to our aid. Our kids will no longer have to walk for miles in search of water again”.

The Assembly member for Okosso, Honourable Akpakudi Isaac, promised the donors that he will make sure that the borehole committee works to ensure the smooth operations of the borehole effectively.

Axis Pension Trust Ltd. is a continental award-winning pensions management company with its headquarters in Accra, Ghana, and a subsidiary in Blantyre, Malawi (Axis Pensions, Malawi Ltd.).

MLI is also registered with the Department of Social Welfare, and is a member of the Ghana Evangelical Missions Association (GEMA).

As a non-profit organization, all activities of MLI are donor-driven. MLI is estimated to have impacted the lives of about 12,500 people through its donor-sponsored projects.

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana