Mr. Alexander Adjei, the auctioneer who auctioned some state vehicles for as low as GHs 1,000, risks losing his license for his action.

The Ghana Auctioneers Association (GAA) has referred him to its Disciplinary Committee for investigation and sanction.

The deeds of the licensed auctioneer of, came to light when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament about two weeks ago.

He sold 24 vehicles, mostly pickups of the Agric Ministry without following the laid down procedures and pocketed over 33,000 as his 7 percent commission.

The GAA in a statement signed by Mr Calvis Okine, the President of the Association said upon interrogation of the auctioneer, the GAA noted that there were no adverts on the auction notice on the sold vehicles and “actually there was no public auction.”

Mr. Okine told Citi News in an interview that, he expects that Alexander Adjei refunds the money.

“I’ve referred him to the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Auctioneers Association because he infringed upon a section of the Auction Sales act where he auctioned vehicles, he sold vehicles and he is supposed to take not exceeding 3% for the commission but he took 7% which is above what he is to receive because there was no auction. I referred him to the Disciplinary Committee and not the Police for him to refund the money. The necessary sanctions in the association, among them, are the suspension of the auctioneer and the withdrawal of licence,” he said.

The GAA’s statement reminded the public that “auctioneers are not valuers, they conduct auction sales to the public, and values stated on the vehicles are not done by auctioneers.

“Recognised Valuers (Licensed) are invited by the Vendors to conduct the valuations – not the auctioneers. After the Valuers, like those in the STC; finish their work, the report is sent to the Vendor who commissioned the valuation,” the statement said…The vendor goes through the valuation report to satisfy him or herself before appointing the auctioneer, with attached conditions of sale among other important documents”.

The Association said it was preparing itself for rebranding before the year ends and was, among other things, drafting a new constitution and code of conduct to usher in a new phase of auctioneering.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana