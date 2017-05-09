The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah on Monday inducted into office 9 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives.

All nine MMDCEs have been duly confirmed by their various Assemblies as Chief Executives, after their nomination by the President.

The newly sworn-in MMDCES are: Eric Kwaku Kusi, Adansi North District, Alexander Frimpong- Asante Akyim South District, Catherine Reckling, Sekyere South District; Kwaku Kyei Barfour for the Berkwai Municipal Assembly and Nana Okyere Tawia Antwi, for Atwima Kwanwoma District, Mary Boatenmaa Marfo, for Sekyere East District Assembly, Michael Awuku Amoah, Atwima Nwabiagya District, David Akwesi Asare, Offinso North District Assembly and Solomon Kesse, also for the Offinso South Municipal Assembly.

Mr. Osei Mensah urged the newly sworn-in MMDCEs “to seek counsel and support their traditional authorities to enable themreach out to all segments of the society in the towns and villages and to maintain a close relationship with them. You have to serve all the people as a united whole, and in doing so, you must have listening ears and endeavour to tap the experiences and good counsel of knowledgeable persons to enable you to meet the expectations of each particular group of people in your respective districts.”

He added that “it will also be important for you to develop cordial working relationships with all stakeholders and endeavour to maintain modest, honest and humble lifestyles and make yourself approachable, affable and friendly to all. Don’t depart from these attributes of good leadership.”

Mr. Osei Mensah indicated that, there was the need for the sworn in Chief Executives to do everything possible not to disappoint the “President, Nananom [Chiefs], and the people you represent who confirmed your appointments and reposed in you the high level of confidence.”

He reminded them that, “the President appointed you to serve the people with humility and not to Lord your positions over them. Indeed your appointments offer you the rare opportunity to contribute your quota to the development of your areas and that at the end of your tenure, you will be judged not only by the appointing authority but particularly by public opinion, as to whether you served them well or not.”

Pursuant to Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, and Section 20 (1) of the Local Government Act 2016 and Act 936 which speaks about the appointment of MMDCEs, all Assembly members in the region are confirming MMDCEs who were nominated by the President.

20 out of the 29 districts in the region are yet to confirm their nominees.

The Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly failed to confirm Alhaji Alidu Seidu as Municipal Chief Executive as he failed to garner two-thirds of votes of members in his favor. A re-run is thus to be held.

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana