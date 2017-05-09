A group of sympathizers of the embattled brother of former NPP chairman, Gregory Afoko have called for the immediate arrest of the party’s Northern Regional chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu.

The call comes after Mr. Naabu said in a radio interview that the Upper East Regional minister, Rockson Bukari and Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba were “deeply” involved in the murder of the NPP’s former Upper East regional chairman, Adams Mahama.

According to the group, known as the Free Gregory Afoko Movement, the arrest of Bugri Naabu will help unravel the mystery surrounding the gruesome murder of the former chairman.

Gregory Afoko is currently standing trial for the murder of Adams Mahama after preliminary investigations linked him to the crime.

Adams Mahama suffered an acid attack on May 20, 2015, and died after sustaining extensive acid burns and acute respiratory distress syndrome, according to the autopsy report.

“As a movement, we feel the arrest and incarceration of our brother and friend, Mr. Gregory Afoko was unfortunate and in a bad taste. Recent revelations by Mr. Bugri Naabu confirms our long held belief that Mr. Gregory Afoko is innocent,” the group said in their statement signed by Bright Abakosem, its national coordinator.

“It is against the backdrop of these revelations by no mean a person than the Northern Regional Chairman of the ruling party that we call on the President of the Republic and the IGP to arrest Mr. Bugri Naabu for further information to help put the murder of Adams Mahama to rest,” it added.

The group further threatened to stage “several massive demonstrations” to force the release of Gregory Afoko if action is not taken arrest Bugri Naabu.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana