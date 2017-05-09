25 persons including 5 fire officers have been rushed to the hospital after sustaining various degrees of injury from a gas explosion in Takoradi this morning.

Some residents said they heard a loud explosive sound from a company near the OLAM warehouse on Sekondi-Takoradi highway, around a Total filling station at about 7.20am today [Tuesday].

Citi News’ Obrempong Yaw Ampofoh reports that 8 fire tenders are currently at the scene with dozens of fire fighters working to douse the fire.

He said the personnel have deployed all their equipment to battle the inferno which is spreading to nearby facilities including some warehouses.

More soon.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana