Some aggrieved youth of Wassa East in the Western Region, who are unhappy over the rejection of Mr. Wilson Arthur as DCE nominee in the first round of voting, have smashed the vehicle of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the area, Isaac Adjei Mensah.

The District Chief Executive nominee, Wilson Arthur, CEO of Skyy Media Group, failed to get the required number needed to get him elected for the position.

He garnered only 19 votes out of the total 30 votes cast. There were 11 No votes.

The youth, who are displeased about this development, are blaming the NDC MP, claiming that he manipulated the results to get Mr. Wilson Arthur, his opponent in the 2016 parliamentary race rejected.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana