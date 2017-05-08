The West African Gas pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) has assured that the temporary shutdown of FPSO Kwame Nkrumah by Tullow will not put pressure on gas that will be required to be transported to the Volta River Authority (VRA).

According to WAPCO, various measures have been put in place to avert possible debts when Tullow shuts down its operations temporarily.

Tullow oil is planning to shut down the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah for 12 weeks for maintenance purposes, for the second half of this year.

This has sparked many fears as to whether the intended action will put pressure on WAPCO to deliver gas to the VRA.

But in an interview with Citi Business News, the General Manager for Finance and Administration at WAPCo, Mike Enendu assured that plans are far advanced to ensure VRA acquires the needed gas to operate fully.

“Whenever there is a shortage of fuel, of course, it puts pressure in the sector but of course there are plans being made to cover up that shortfall within the period that it will be shut down.”

He again asserted, “We have a process in place now that ensures that debts are not accumulated anymore.”

Power cuts to worsen over unpaid debts to WAPCo et al – Analysts

Analysts in the power sector feared the current disruptions in power supply would linger until such a time that government finds sustainable means to increase gas supplies to power the country’s thermal plants.

According to them, the quantity of gas delivered by the Ghana Gas Company is insufficient to meet demands by the thermal plants.

They have therefore impressed on government the need to settle all outstanding debts to suppliers of gas to facilitate increased supplies and prevent the situation from worsening.

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana