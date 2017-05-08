The Paramount Chief and elders of the Tema Traditional Council, have expressed appreciation to His Excellency President Akufo-Addo for listening to the plea of the people of Tema, by appointing a qualified deserving indigene as the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema.

In a press statement signed by the Shipi of the Tema stool, Nii Armah Sumponi, he noted that the appointment of a Ga indigene as MCE of Tema demonstrates the President’s regard for the cardinal role traditional authorities play in local governance and development.

“Not only has the President demonstrated his veneration for the cardinal role traditional authorities play in local governance and development, but he has also shown in his nomination, a deep concern for competence and integrity.”

“We, the chiefs and people of Tema are delighted and we want to register our profound appreciation to the President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his careful and well-considered choice, nominating Hon. Felix Mensah-La for confirmation as Mayor of Tema. We believe that Hon. Mensah-La is known for his leadership, love for the development of Tema, and his commitment to duty.”

Nii Sumponi noted that, the Tema stool has faith in the President’s nominee, and believes that, if confirmed by the Assembly members, he will give Tema a major facelift.

“We have every faith in Hon. Mensah-La, and we believe that, if confirmed by the Assembly this Wednesday, 10th May, 2017, he will work to the utmost of his abilities with the full complement of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly alongside the President and his administration and the Traditional Authority to improve upon the growth and prosperity of Tema.”

“We want to cease this opportunity to appeal to our distinguished honourable Assembly members to overwhelmingly endorse, confirm and support the nominee without any hesitation to deliver on the towering mandate of managing the affairs of the metropolis.”

“We avail ourselves of this opportunity to convey to the President, our assurances of continuous cooperation to support his plans and programs for Tema and Ghana as a whole.”

In a related development, the immediate past Presiding Member of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Romeo Akahoho, has called on Assembly members to massively endorse the President’s nominee on Wednesday.

He said, the development of Tema should be paramount in the decision making of Assembly members, and urged them to desist from taking individual stance as they cast their ballot to confirm or deny the President’s nominee.

“We must think of the development of Tema first in all we do and eschew individual interest ahead of Wednesday election.”

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana