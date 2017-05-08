The Talensi District Assembly’s District Chief Assembly nominee, Christopher Boatbil Someteima fell short of the two-thirds of the votes needed for his confirmation as the as DCE.

Of the 32 members of the assembly, 30 members were present and voted. At the end of poll, 19 voted yes representing 63.3 percent while 10 voted against his nomination, two members were absent.

The endorsement which was supervised by the District Electoral Commission, Jonas Mustapha and witnessed by the Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari Ayine; his deputy, Frank Fuseini Adongo; NPP Regional Chairman, Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala and other dignitaries.

The Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari appealed to assembly members to eschew petty politics and confirm the nominee the second time.

‘The people matter and what has just happened is unfortunate because you (Assembly members) are punishing the people. The people need development and without a District Chief Executive no assembly business can commence so I plead that, the next time assembly members will consider the needs of the people and vote massively for the president’s nominee.”

The nominee, Christopher Sometiema, however, remained optimistic saying, “I believe God has chosen me to serve the people of Talensi. I bear no grudge with any assembly member… I also appeal to all members whom I may have wronged in one way or the other to forgive me and endorse me the next time to propel the development of the Talensi District.”

Meanwhile Presiding member of the assembly Mr. Ben Yindole said, the house will meet to fix a date for the second attempt at a confirmation of the nominee.

He was hopeful that, the assembly will consider and address pertinent issues that, made the confirmation of the nominee impossible and give him a resounding victory.

Until his appointment, Mr. Christopher Boatbil Someteima who holds a Masters degree in Tourism from the University of Ghana and was a senior lecturer at the Bolgatanaga Polytechnic in the Upper East Region.

He is currently a PHD candidate at the University of Ghana.

–

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana