Within a short time, dance hall giant Shatta Wale has taken over the Ghanaian music industry with ‘Hosanna,’ ‘Ayoo,’ ‘Taking Over,’ among other hit songs.

According to some music pundits, Shatta Wale’s recent feat has cemented his stay in the music industry as he proves beyond doubt his unparalleled music prowess and artistry.

The ‘Taking Over’ hit maker will be thrilling his fans in New York in the US on Saturday, July 1, when he performs at the PlayStation Theatre.

A member of Shatta Wale’s management team, Chris Koney, told Graphic Showbiz that the upcoming concert in July will help the ‘Ayoo’ hit maker “to get close to his fans in the Diaspora who love his music and believe in his talent”.

The concert is put together by LVC Entertainment, Boogie Down Nima, and TM Entertainment.

Prior to the New York show, Shatta Wale will perform as one of the headline acts at this year’s Ghana Meets Naija concert slated for May 27 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Shatta who has performed at the concert for three consecutive years will be locked in a duel with Nigerian artistes like Tiwa Savage, Davido, and Falz at the concert organised by Empire Entertainment.

Shatta Wale’s hard work has won him the Most Popular Artiste at the GN Bank Awards in 2014 and VGMA Artiste of the Year in 2015.

Even though he has been out of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards for a couple of years now, the charismatic dance all act seem not to have lost his steam.

Recently, he signed three artistes (Addi Sef, Joint 77 and Captan) on to his record label Shatta Movement. Featured on the ‘Taking Over’ track, the trio called SM Militants is gaining much exposure through the success of the song.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana