A scrap dealer believed to be in his mid 40’s was on Monday afternoon gunned down by unidentified gun men around the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

Narrating the facts, the Community One District Police Commander, Supt. Stephen Kwakye, noted that “the police had information that a young man has been shot dead at the TOR Traffic Light around 3:00pm, so the police proceeded to the scene and found a male adult aged about 45 years lying in a pool of blood”he noted.

He said “On the spot investigation revealed that, the deceased, who was identified as Wahab Mohammed, and his brother, Issahaku Suraj, withdrew an unspecified amount of money from Zenith Bank at industrial area, and on reaching the TOR Traffic Light, they were attacked by two men on an unregistered motor bike armed with a pistol. In the process, the suspects shot Wahab in the head, and took some unspecified amount of money away.”

According to Supt. Kwakye, information they gathered shows that the deceased and his brother, who is now on admission at the Tema General Hospital, are scrap dealers.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Tema General Hospital for autopsy, while further investigations have commenced to arrest the suspects.

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana