The Nabdam District Assembly has endorsed the President’s nominee, Mrs. Agnes Anamoo, as its new District Chief Executive (DCE).

Of the 19 members of the assembly 13 voted yes while 6 voted against her nomination.

The endorsement, which was supervised by the District Electoral Commissioner, Jonas Mustapha and witnessed by the Upper East Regional Minister, Mr. Rockson Bukari Ayine and his deputy, Mr. Frank Fuseini Adongo, NPP Regional chairman Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala and other dignitaries.

At the function on Monday, Mr. Rockson Bukari commended the assembly members for the massive endorsement of the President’s nominee and urged them to support her to ensure that all good policies of the government were implemented to develop the area.

He advised the incoming DCE to operate an open-door policy so that the people would be able to contribute their quota towards the development of the area.

The Regional Minister, Mr. Rockson Bukari, swore in Mrs. Agnes Anamoo and cautioned all incoming Municipal and District Chief Executives to avoid acts of corruption and instead protect the public purse.

Mr. Rockson Bukari reminded the confirmed MDCEs to avoid greediness and any other act that would bring the offices they held into disrepute as well as create any form of conflict with the people they had been assigned to lead.

Until her appointment, Mrs. Anamoo was the constituency women organizer and a professional teacher and District Kindergarten coordinator.

Mrs. Anamoo after her confirmation expressed her appreciation to members of the assembly for reposing confidence in her to propel the development of the districts.

“We need to work together to address issues of falling standards of education, unemployment, water and sanitation, poor road infrastructure, food insecurity, alcoholism and teenage pregnancy. We shall operate an open door policy to welcome proposals and contributions to support me put the Talensi on the path of progress to collaboration and teamwork with all assembly members and citizens of Nabdam.”

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana