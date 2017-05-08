A group calling itself Kwahu Youth for Social Development has described as regrettable a chieftaincy dispute that bedeviled the community recently.

There was tension at Kwahu-Abene over the supposed enstoolment of renowned pathologist, Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa as the chief of Kwahu-Abene.

Some chiefs and heads of families including the Acting Paramount chief of Kwahuman, Nana Asiedu Agyemang III have questioned the enstoolment alleging that the practice was uncustomary.

The police are currently providing adequate security in the area to forestall any reprisal attacks.

“Opinion leaders of Kwahu both home and abroad must consider the happenings at Abene as an unfortunate situation and approach it with the alacrity it deserves. No matter where you come from, whether from Obo, Nkwatia, Pepiase or any part of Kwahuland, we know the contributions to our land as you have always been development partners for the area,” the group said in a statement.

The youth group in the statement further called for calm and appealed to the stakeholders to adopt dialogue in resolving the issue instead of attacks and destruction of properties.

“We also wish to call on the traditional authorities to resolve the issue through dialogue rather than physical attack which is truncating the peace and security of our land. This misunderstanding is not above the Chiefs in the Kwahu Traditional Council,” they added.

Below is the full statement from the youth group:

Kwahu Youth for Social Development

WE CALL FOR CALM AT KWAHU ABENE AND KWAHUMAN AS A WHOLE

We, the leadership of Kwahu Youth for Social Development and the entire group wish to call for calm at Kwahu Abene. The happenings are regrettable and must not be justified by any group whatsoever.

As one people, the peace and stability enjoyed by all must not be sacrificed for the interest of any individual or group. One of the things we are known for as Kwahus is our love for peace and living in harmony with one another. Public disorder has never been part of Kwahuman and we don’t want to be associated with it. We must confess that the news came to us as a shock.

We also wish to thank the Police Service for its swift intervention to prevent the worsening of the situation. Notwithstanding, there is still some amount of apprehension as some people are still living in bushes and properties are being destroyed in the town. This requires a security beef up and giving the aboriginals maximum protection.

We are also calling on the youth who are taking advantage of the situation to destroy properties and steal personal possessions to desist from that practice.

We also wish to call on the traditional authorities to resolve the issue through dialogue rather than physical attack which is truncating the peace and security of our land. This misunderstanding is not above the Chiefs in the Kwahu Traditional Council.

Opinion leaders of Kwahu both home and abroad must consider the happenings at Abene as an unfortunate situation and approach it with the alacrity it deserves. No matter where you come from, whether from Obo, Nkwatia, Pepiase or any part of Kwahuland, we know the contributions to our land as you have always been development partners for the area.

We, as a group do not take side. All we want is peace and harmony.

We believe Kwahu is one of the peaceful places within the country. The common development we all wish for Kwahu can only be a realized when there is peace and stability.

Long Live Kwahu Youth for Social Development.

Long Live Kwahuman.

Long live Ghana.

Thank you all.

Signed

Justice Yeboah

Ag President

Tettey Solomon

Secretary

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana