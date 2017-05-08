The Honorary Consul of Ghana to Italy, Massimiliano Colasuonno Taricone, played a key role in overturning the one match ban on Ghana and Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari.

Muntari was handed a match ban after protesting racial chants and prejudice against him during Seria A encounter a week ago.

The former AC Milan man’s ban attracted international attention resulting in the meeting between the player and the consul, which the latter promised his backing.

Our checks indicate that, His Excellency Massiliano Colasuonno Taricone, took the matter up by urging the Italian Football Association to rescind the decision and overturn the suspension.

The Football Association complied, overturned the decision which made Muntari legible for action over the weekend.

The consul said in an interview that, “I deem it as a privilege more than a duty, and I would like to thank the Association for listening to the public outcry in our quest to right this wrong. “ We will work together soon to have a Serie A football Academy in Ghana for the Ghanaian youth.”

He promised Ghanaians living in Italy not hesitate to consult the Embassy or the representative bodies as the Consul when confronted by challenges in Italy.

He lauded Muntari for fighting against racism.

By: Kofi Aduonum/ Daily Guide/Ghana