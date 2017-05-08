Sammi Awuku will forever be loved by NPP loyalists for his hard work and determination that has seen the NPP recapture political power after eight years in opposition. He had charisma, was resourceful and had a personal touch with the masses. The history of NPP victory in the 2016 election can never be written without Sammi Awuku and many will agree with me.

But as Sammi Awuku leaves the youth scene to occupy bigger party positions, a new person is required to fill the gap he is leaving behind. Many people within the party have expressed interest in taking up the position of National Youth Organizer.

One person who can live up to the billing and perfectly fill the vacuum created by Sammi Awuku’s departure is the man Kamal Deen Abdulai-current National NASARA Coordinator of the NPP.

Kamel Deen is not new to NPP internal politics. He has seen, experienced and conquered. Against all odds, he won the party’s NASARA Coordinator in the 2014 congress in Tamale. He was disqualified from contesting, but with determination and courage, he had it overturned and came victorious.

As NASARA Coordinator he played an active role in ensuring that Nana Akufo Addo and the NPP secured a lot of the majority votes from the Muslim community.

He was with the Vice President then Running Mate, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia throughout the campaign season. He met Regional and Constituency Organizers, spoke to them and directed them on what to do to ensure victory for the NPP.

Kamal is always seen and heard on radio and TV defending the NPP right from opposition days till now. A good communicator who knows how to convince his audience.

Kamal is a law student and very soon will be called to the bar. Won’t it be nice to have a lawyer as National Youth Organizer of the NPP.

Kamal during his time as NASARA Coordinator re-organized the group to serve it purpose. He added relevance to the NASARA group.

Party supporters and loyalists found the need for the NASARA group to stay. Immediately after his election in 2014 he embarked on a nationwide tour to revive the NASARA groups across the country which was invisible. Kamal worked hard to improve the fortunes of the party, especially in the Zongo community and it was evident in the December 2016 election. It important to note that Kamal played an active role to in the establishment of the Zongo Development Fund by the NPP administration. Kamal put in a mechanism that ensured that all the constituency coordinators, regional coordinators and polling station coordinators were constantly involved in the running of the Nasara Club.

With these achievements and credentials above, Kamal Deen Abdulai is the best person to lead the NPP Youth going into the 2020 election.

By: Kojo Mensah Ababio