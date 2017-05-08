The Northern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu has threatened to drag the Minister for Gender, Women and Children Affairs, Otiko Djaba to court for accusing him of taking bribes.

“Is she sure of telling me that I am taking goats, sheep, cows and money? Can she come out and say I have taken money from this person? She should come out and explain. I will not ask her to apologize; I’m going to take her to court,” Bugri Naabu fumed.

The Gender Minister had accused Bugri Naabu of handing out government jobs in exchange for items such as cows and goats.

There is a current standoff between the two members of the NPP after Bugri Naabu allegedly truncated a meeting organized by the Gender Minister in the region.

Bugri Naabu complained that the meeting was illegally organised because the hierarchy of the party in the region was not informed about it.

Incensed by the action however, Otiko Djaba on Tamale based North Star FM used harsh words against Bugri Naabu.

“I want him to stop telling lies about me and to stop collecting people’s things and promising them jobs he cannot give. When he goes and does that, after he has collected their money and their cows and goats, then he will come and put the trouble on Otiko. Otiko will not accept it. If Bugri wants trouble from me then the trouble will come,” she said.

Meanwhile, speaking to Accra based radio station, XYZ, Bugri Naabu said he won’t waste time asking the Gender Minister to apologize but would head straight to the court.

“I am coming to find out from her, she should show me the person who gave me money or I asked for money, the person who gave me cow or I asked for cow, the person who gave me sheep or goat if I asked for it. I am asking her that I need evidence, if no evidence; I’m putting her before court,” he said.

Bugri Naabu further explained that Otiko is fond of making unsubstantiated claims adding that “she’s been doing that, everybody in the party is fed up with her.”

“The president doesn’t want to take any action against her. So I am not going to wait for her to apologize, I will take her to court,” he added.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

